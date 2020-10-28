Vandervis refuses to apologise

Embattled Dunedin city councillor Lee Vandervis will step down from two committee roles.

He has refused to apologise for what an investigator found was intimidating behaviour at a July council meeting - deciding instead to resign from both the Otago Museum Trust Board and Dunedin's district licensing committee.

Cr Vandervis had faced being stripped of those roles if he did not deliver the apology required of him by the council after councillors confirmed yesterday he had breached the code of the conduct.

"I have considered the resolution of the council and decided that I cannot in good conscience deliver the apology insisted on, as it would be dishonest and insincere," Cr Vandervis said in a statement on social media.

"I am disappointed that this means that I need to resign from the positions that I volunteered for as councillor on the Otago Museum Trust and the Dunedin Licensing Committee.

"I have enjoyed the contribution that I have made to each organisation and I hope that the councillor who replaces me will be able to contribute as I have in the interests of those organisations and Dunedin City ratepayers.

"I will not be making any further comment on this matter."

Cr Vandervis' decision to step aside from the roles came after an investigation of his conduct following a council meeting on July 28.

He shouted at and pointed his finger in the face of deputy mayor Christine Garey when confronting her about her ruling on a point of order.

On Tuesday, councillors required him to apologise unreservedly by November 3 or have his membership revoked of the museum board and licensing committee.

He had previously tended an apology for "loudness", but not for intimidation or aggression.

Cr Lee Vandervis defends himself against an accusation intimidating behaviour at a council meeting yesterday. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Two councillors had labelled that apology "weak" and "pathetic".

Councillors also took issue with what they described as a pattern of behaviour from Cr Vandervis.

The Dunedin City Council has kept a substantial file on Cr Vandervis, listing a series of incidents that became heated.

Cr Vandervis took matters into his own hands today, choosing to depart the roles, rather than tender an apology deemed acceptable by councillors.

Councillors had been united in calling on Cr Vandervis to control his temper and suggestions were made he should sign up for an anger-management course.