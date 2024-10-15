Vandervis walks out of heated George St debate

Lee Vandervis walk out of the meeting. Photo: Screenshot

Lee Vandervis has walked out of a council meeting after a discussion about George St upgrades became heated.

Cr Vandervis was taking issue with the $104.8m on the George St upgrade and also questioned the quality of the work done on the project.

Cr Vandervis said the "vast majority" of residents agreed with his concerns

During his speech fellow councillors called a series of points of order, which were upheld by infrastructure services committee chairman Jim O'Malley.

Cr Vandervis talks during the meeting. Photo: Screenshot

Cr Vandervis took issue with Cr O'Malley's rulings.

Cr O'Malley said Cr Vandervis despite being the most experienced councillor had "terrible difficulty" understanding rulings from the chair.

After his speech concluded, Cr Vandervis walked out.