DCC considering three waters partnership with Christchurch

Dunedin is considering partnering up with Christchurch on the delivery of three waters infrastructure in an effort to save costs.

The Dunedin City Council this afternoon said in a statement a "potential Shared Services partnership with Christchurch City Council for 3 Waters" was being considered because it could deliver significant benefits

Dunedin City Councillors will next week consider whether to sign a Memorandum of Understanding between DCC and CCC to explore the potential of a partnership.

"There is a real opportunity for our two councils to create a new way of working that improves customer service and drives significant cost savings for ratepayers," DCC chief executive Sandy Graham said.

"Individually, both councils have a wealth of expertise and working together will give us the ability to attract new talent, as well as the scale needed to truly make a difference.

"No decisions have been made yet, but at the forefront of our thinking is the desire to deliver the best possible service for our communities while ensuring we leave no stone unturned in our search for efficiency."

The proposal aligned with the government’s Local Water Done Well objectives, which required councils to consider new water service delivery options, Ms Graham said.,

At the next council meeting on February 26, councillors would decide, for the purposes of consultation, on a preferred water services delivery model.

They would also decide whether to sign the MOU between the two councils.

If approved, a joint working group would be formed to investigate the potential benefits of a partnership, as well as engaging with mana whenua and considering how any shared services could be extended to involve other territorial authorities.

The working group would report back to both councils with recommendations later this year.

