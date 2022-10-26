'We'll work faithfully on your behalf': Radich sworn in as mayor

Jules Radich in his mayoral robe and chains. PHOTO: GERARD O'BRIEN

Dunedin's new mayor says his first two weeks on the job have given him a keener awareness of the time and effort required for the role.

Jules Radich, who was sworn in to office today, said his predecessor Aaron Hawkins had focused on the environmental and social wellbeing of Dunedin while meeting the needs of a young family.

The 14 councillors who were elected on to the Dunedin City Council, including four new councillors and new deputy mayor Sophie Barker, were also sworn in.

Mr Radich acknowledged friends, family and neighbours of elected representatives, who filled the Fullwood Room of the Dunedin Centre for the inaugural council meeting of the term.

"You and a great many residents of Dunedin have honoured us with your votes to elect us as your representatives," Mr Radich said.

"So we, in turn, will work faithfully on your behalf to do our very best for the wonderful city of Dunedin and all who live here."

Playing of the bagpipes accompanied the new council as elected members entered the Fullwood Room, and waiata were sung.

Otakou kaumatua Edward Ellison said the council was on a three-year journey and he wished it "all the best as we launch this waka".

Mr Radich received the robes of office and mayoral chains during the ceremony.

The service of Mr Hawkins and outgoing city councillor Rachel Elder was acknowledged.

Councillors paid tribute to their contribution in a series of speeches.

