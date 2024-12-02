Disagreement leads to homemade scythe threat

Photo: RNZ / Cole Eastham-Farrelly

A disagreement between two Dunedin men led to one threatening the other with a homemade scythe.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to a carpark in Filleul St, near the Urgent Doctors, at 11.15pm.

It followed a man presenting a homemade scythe at a person.

The 22-year-old man’s scythe was made by taping a knife to a long pole, which he then threatened to use in the midst of an argument with another man.

When police arrived, he was arrested and charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

He was bailed and would appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

