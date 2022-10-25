Dismay as George St trees for the chop

Large trees towering above George St outside the Lone Star restaurant yesterday are scheduled to be cut down today. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

A series of large trees on George Street are getting the chop today to make way for the central city redevelopment project.

Businesses along the Knox Church block of the George St redevelopment — from Albany St to Frederick St — received letters from Dunedin City Council last week informing them trees outside would be felled.

Southern Community Laboratories medical courier Keith Cron is disappointed the "beautiful trees" would stand no longer.

"They’re bloody beautiful. I mean, they should be in a botanic garden," he said.

He drives past the trees while working, and admires them each time he passes by.

"The birds are in and out of them all the time — to me it’s an amenity that should be kept."

He had tried contacting local tree activists and conservationists in an effort to save the trees, but to no avail.

"I tried to get a hold of anybody who would make a song and dance about it, but I couldn’t find anyone."

He was resigned to the fact the trees would be cut down and hoped any planted to replace them would be treated with respect.

Traffic management will be in place while the work is carried out and motorists should expect delays when travelling through the area.

Pedestrian access to the businesses will remain available but those walking past may be asked to stop during some periods.

Mr Cron said anyone walking past should take a glimpse of the trees if they were still standing.

"They’re not going to be there in the afternoon, with the way it’s going."

The council could not be reached for comment.

