Disqualified driver flushed out by police

A disqualified driver spotted out late by police tried to evade them by hiding in a petrol station toilet.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police observed a car at 12.05am today on Andersons Bay Rd being driven by a man who was disqualified from driving.

The 19-year-old driver also had bail conditions to not operate a vehicle.

After being seen by officers, the young man drove into the Z service station and tried to hide in the toilets, but he was found and arrested.

His vehicle was impounded.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz