Doc to close central Dunedin visitor centre

The Department of Conservation is closing its Dunedin visitor centre which has been in the central city for the past nine years.

The Ōtepoti Dunedin Visitor Centre, which is located alongside a Dunedin City Council isite, will close by the end of June, Doc said in a statement.

The closure would not result in any job losses.

A Dunedin City Council spokesman said the change would not affect the council-run iSite, which was operating "business as usual.

Doc Southern South Island operations director Aaron Fleming said the move was driven by the lease for the site expiring in June.

“People interact with Doc in a variety of ways to find DOC information and services about wildlife, tracks and huts and we need to think differently about how to best reach people at major urban areas with the outdoor visitor information and services they need.

“Dunedin is a wildlife hot spot and we’ve partnered with the Dunedin City Council over the years to develop the Wildlife Care Code, which will continue to be delivered at the isite, while Doc will focus on wildlife education in the community in other ways,” Aaron says.

A new role created within the Doc Coastal Otago team meant there would be no reduction in Doc staff, he said.

The visitor centre opened in the Octagon in 2015.