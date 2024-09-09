Dogs and their owners socialise at event

PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Lois Butler, of Gore, grooms her Japanese spitz Khan at the Waikouaiti Kennel Association ribbon parade at Forrester Park yesterday.

Association president Simon Monson said about 30 dogs were at the event which offered prizes for waggiest tail, best trick and best personality.

Every year it attracted a variety of different breeds, some of which even surprised Mr Monson.

A harlequin great Dane and a sheltie puppy made an appearance at the parade yesterday.

Mr Monson said the day drew spectators as well as dog owners.

He welcomed new members to the association to come along and socialise as well as bond with their dogs.