Dogs find alleged dairy thieves

The police dog squad was used to track down a pair of alleged burglars who were coming back for seconds after they broke into a Dunedin dairy, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to reports of a break-in at the Princes St store about 12.30am yesterday.

Two men, a 28-year-old and a 21-year-old, have been charged with burglary after allegedly stealing about $2000 worth of food, vapes and drink from the store.

Investigations were ongoing as the store had been broken into several times during the past week, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Dog section supervisor Sergeant Mike Calvert, of Dunedin, said a dog and handler tracked down the alleged offenders. They also found "a whole heap of clothing," which it appears the alleged offenders had changed into as part of their plan.

The dairy owner did not want the name of his shop released in case it was targeted again.