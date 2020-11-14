Dozens mark Aramoana shooting anniversary

Dozens of people, including former members of the Armed Offenders Squad who responded to the shootings, have gathered to mark 30 years since the Aramoana massacre.

Retired Senior Constable Paul Buchanan organised a weekend of events to honour the anniversary of one of the deadliest shootings in New Zealand’s history.

That included a service in Aramoana today.

The service began with an honour guard formed by AOS members at the memorial for the 13 people killed by gunman David Gray on November 13, 1990.

A service in Aramoana today is one of several events to honour the 30th anniversary of the deadly shooting. Photo: Daisy Hudson

Tributes were paid by officers, and a minute of silence was held to remember the victims.

Wreaths were also laid at the memorial.

Speaking afterwards, District Commander Superintendent Paul Basham said the service was emotional, but also showed the strength of the police whanau.

He said there were many changes to policing methods as a result of Aramoana, and that was reflected in modern police practices.

He also paid tribute to Mr Buchanan for organising the event.

“This event needed to be organised with a great deal of aroha and a great deal of sensitivity, and you can see today that Paul pulled that off.”