Officer killed in line of duty at Aramoana remembered

Stewart Guthrie. PHOTO: NZ POLICE

The Dunedin police officer killed in the Aramoana massacre was remembered by police on the 30th anniversary of the shooting yesterday.

On November 13, 1990, Aramoana resident David Gray took the lives of 13 people and injured several others.

Sergeant Stewart Graeme Guthrie (41) was the sole charge officer at Port Chalmers Police Station and immediately responded after hearing about a firearm being discharged.

He knew the gunman and along with another officer, Constable Russell Anderson, located Gray at his home address and set about containing him.

When the gunman retreated to the rear of the property, Sgt Guthrie challenged him.

Gray fired a series of shots, one of which killed Sgt Guthrie.

Gray was shot and killed by police the following day.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said police acknowledged the lives lost, and the lives forever changed, following the senseless shooting at Aramoana.

"There are also many others still living who will be reliving the emotions they felt on that day.

"To the victims’ families and friends, to those who helped and protected neighbours, and to the first responders, including our own staff, who risked their own lives to protect the Aramoana community, we commend your strength and keep you in our thoughts today."

Sgt Guthrie’s nephew now works for the police.

Professional conduct national manager Superintendent Jason Guthrie said he always admired and was very proud of the work his uncle did as a police officer.

Throughout the event Sgt Guthrie displayed extreme bravery and courage. He was posthumously awarded the George Cross for conspicuous gallantry.