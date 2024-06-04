Boat breaking up after dramatic sea rescue

A fishing boat is breaking up off the Otago coast after two crewmen were winched to safety in a dramatic rescue this morning.

The boat - the Tamahine - appeared to have run aground at Taiaroa Head, below the Royal Albatross Centre on Otago Peninsula.

Image: Marine Traffic

A police spokesman said they were alerted to the incident about 7.30am.

An Otago Daily Times photographer at the scene said one of the two people on the boat had made their way on to the rocks, while the skipper stayed on the vessel.

A rescue helicopter crew winched two members down on to the rocks and they battled through the waves to reach the boat and assist the skipper back to the rocks, from where he and the crew member were winched to safety.

A St John spokesman said one person was taken to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition, and another was assessed and treated at the scene.

Photos taken later this morning show the boat breaking up and lying half-submerged in the sea.

Image: Marine Traffic

Otago Regional Council harbourmaster Steve Rushbrook said staff had visited the site, and so far there had been no pollution released into the environment.

He said they were still waiting to confirm the amount of fuel and hydraulic fluids aboard the vessel.

It was too hazardous to get another vessel near the grounded vessel to tow it off and effect salvage, he said.

“We just can't get near it at the moment as it’s on the rocks.”

The boat got into trouble in the sea off Taiaroa Head on Tuesday morning. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

He said it was possible the vessel would continue breaking up, and staff would try to clear debris from the area if they were able to do so safely.

The seas around the South have been whipped up by strong winds in the past few days, MetService says.

The forecaster said the sea was "very rough" around Dunedin yesterday, with swells rising up to 4m.