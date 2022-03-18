Drink-driver hits traffic lights, has licence suspended

A drink-driver has had her licence suspended after crashing into a traffic light in central Dunedin on St Patrick's Day yesterday.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a 26-year-old woman drove her car into a traffic light pole at the intersection of Rattray St and Arthur St, about 8.30pm.

She was "very intoxicated" and recorded a breath-alcohol level of 1079mcg, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The legal limit is 250mcg.

No passengers were in the car and the driver was uninjured, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Her licence had been suspended for 28 days and she would be appearing in court.

The high breath-alcohol level underlined the risks of drink driving as impaired drivers were unable to maintain control when driving.

Thankfully she had not hit anyone else on her journey, Snr Sgt Bond said.

About 8pm, a 20-year-old male driver was stopped during a checkpoint conducted by police on Anzac Ave.

The driver recorded a breath-alcohol level of 515mcg.

He told police he had three beers in the morning and another one before driving, Snr Sgt Bond said.

An evidential blood test was elected for and results were being awaited.

The incident was another reminder that drinkers should avoid driving and seek safe transport options to get home, Snr Sgt Bond said.