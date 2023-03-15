Drive-by shooting arrest

Dunedin police have arrested and charged a man with attempted murder after a drive-by shooting in the city last week.

Armed police were seen descending on a property in Highgate, near Roslyn Village, yesterday afternoon, and Detective Sergeant Hayden Smale, of the organised crime unit, said last night a 25-year-old man was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Det Sgt Smale confirmed the arrest was part of the investigation into the drive-by shooting in Thomas Burns St, in central Dunedin, last Friday.

He said the man arrested would appear in the Dunedin District Court today, but the investigation was ongoing.

Work was under way to establish what happened at the time of the shooting as well as events that had taken place since, he said.

Officers from the armed offenders squad investigate a house at the intersection of Hereford St and Highgate yesterday. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

He appealed to the public for information on the whereabouts of a 2005 silver BMW, registration GCE188, at any point after the city-centre shooting.

Earlier, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said occupants of a vehicle spotted a car stopped at traffic lights in Thomas Burns St, near the pedestrian overbridge, about 4.40pm.

They turned back and a passenger fired a shot at the occupied car.

The victim fled the scene, shaken but uninjured.

Damage to the bonnet of the car suggested a shotgun had been used, Snr Sgt Bond said.

As yesterday’s search was under way, a witness told the Otago Daily Times plain-clothes officers wearing stab-proof vests were maintaining police cordons about 2.30pm at the intersections of Hereford and Ann Sts and Sheen St and Highgate.

Police are appealing to the public for sightings of this 2005 silver BMW, registration GCE188, believed to have been involved in a drive-by shooting in the city centre last week. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Members of the armed offenders squad were seen at the intersection of Hereford St and Highgate.

A neighbour said she heard police dogs as officers arrived shortly before 2pm.

One officer was stationed at the entrance to Fresh Choice supermarket, directing traffic.

Another officer was stationed in Highgate with a telescopic camera, the neighbour said.

On Friday evening, shortly after the shooting, armed police stormed an address in Brighton.

However, yesterday, Det Sgt Smale said inquiries had revealed the people at the address "were not involved in the incident in any way".