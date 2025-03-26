Driver confronted after hitting parked car - police

An alleged careless driver was taken to hospital after being confronted by the owner of a parked car he crashed into.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police were waiting for the results of an impairment blood test, but the 42-year-old male had been summonsed to appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date for careless driving.

Sgt Lee said the man was driving eastbound, "up the hill", in Stevenson Rd, Concord, about 7.40am, on Monday morning when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a vehicle parked on the side of the road.

"Understandably, the owner of the parked vehicle was angry about the incident and was aggressive at the scene towards the driver."

Police arrived and arrested the driver for careless driving and then transported him to Dunedin Hospital to get minor injuries assessed, Sgt Lee said.