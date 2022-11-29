Driver killed in Leith Saddle crash named

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police have named the driver of a car who died in a crash with a truck on Dunedin's Northern Motorway.
She was Patricia Brook (75), of Wakari.
Police are now seeking the driver of a van who witnessed the crash, which happened just south of Leith Saddle, Pigeon Flat.
The crash happened around 7.55am on Wednesday, November 16 and involved a commercial truck and Patricia Brook's white Mazda Demio.
Police want to talk to the driver of a white van who was seen travelling north behind the Mazda Demio.
The van was not involved in the crash, a police spokesman said.
Anyone else who witnessed the crash is asked to contact 105 and please reference the file 221116/4005.