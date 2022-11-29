Driver killed in Leith Saddle crash named

Emergency services at the scene of the crash. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Police have named the driver of a car who died in a crash with a truck on Dunedin's Northern Motorway.

She was Patricia Brook (75), of Wakari.

Police are now seeking the driver of a van who witnessed the crash, which happened just south of Leith Saddle, Pigeon Flat.

The crash happened around 7.55am on Wednesday, November 16 and involved a commercial truck and Patricia Brook's white Mazda Demio.

Police want to talk to the driver of a white van who was seen travelling north behind the Mazda Demio.

The van was not involved in the crash, a police spokesman said.

Anyone else who witnessed the crash is asked to contact 105 and please reference the file 221116/4005.