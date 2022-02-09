Driver trapped, concussed after ute clipped by van

An inattentive driver clipped the back of a ute while driving in East Taieri, causing it to crash into a ditch, trapping the driver.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the 57-year-old ute driver stopped on the side of SH1 to wait for a work colleague yesterday.

A van driven by a 23-year-old man who ‘‘wasn’t paying attention’’ clipped the back of the ute, forcing it off the road into a ditch, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The van sustained serious damage and the driver was trapped for a short time before freed, he said.

The 57-year-old was taken to Dunedin Hospital for assessment and was believed to have a concussion.

The van driver was treated at the scene.

The incident was a reminder of ‘‘the dangers of being distracted while driving’’, Snr Sgt Bond said.