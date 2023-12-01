Drug smuggling road trip ends in court date

The woman was visiting her boyfriend at the Otago Correctional Facility when she was arrested after trying to smuggle in a stash of illegal substances. Photo: ODT Files

A woman who drove from Nelson for a Milton prison visit left with a court date of her own after allegedly attempting to smuggle in drugs for her incarcerated boyfriend.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said a woman visiting her boyfriend yesterday at the Otago Correctional Facility was arrested after trying to smuggle in a stash of illegal substances.

Police were called to the facility at 1.30pm after they were alerted to the 22-year-old woman trying to bring in six grams of cannabis and 10 grams of synthetic cannabis.

The woman was charged with possession for the supply of cannabis.

She will appear in court at a later date.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz