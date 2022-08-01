Drumming up support for Tonga

Members of the Japanese-style taiko drum ensemble O-Taiko (from left) Henry Johnson, Zoran Stojanov, Petra Cowell, Anne Hinton and Neatter Paikea play through their 24-hour drum fundraiser for Tongan relief at Burns Hall in Dunedin on Saturday.

The performance echoed through the venue, which inspired a cheerful young girl to dance excitedly around the back of the hall.

PHOTO: GERARD O'BRIEN

Organiser Lydie Leurquin said after the performance the group held a workshop for people wanting to give taiko a go. They could learn the basics of drumming technique, the correct terms for all the instruments and a simple song.

Drumming for 24 hours was demanding and the workshops served as a much-needed break as well as a way for the public to learn a new skill.