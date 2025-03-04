Drunk nabbed for using scaffolding as monkey bars

The man was spotted climbing around Dunedin's Municipal Chambers. Photo: ODT Files

A man apparently drunk on a Monday night was spotted swinging from the Dunedin Municipal Chambers' scaffolding.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to the Octagon at 9.15pm after the man was spotted climbing all over the scaffolding.

Officers managed to get the inebriated 20-year-old man off the side of the building and he was arrested.

He was charged with unlawfully entering the building and was bailed to appear in Dunedin District Court on Thursday.

