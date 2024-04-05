Dunedin fire restrictions lifted

The restricted fire season in the Dunedin zone was lifted this morning by Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

This means people in the Dunedin zone can light outdoor fires without a permit.

The Lakes and Coastal Waitaki zones have moved from a prohibited fire season (total fire ban) to a restricted fire season. This means fires are allowed with a permit approved by Fire and Emergency.

Central, Strath Taieri and Upper Waitaki fire zones will remain in a prohibited fire season for now.

FENZ district manager Phil Marsh said although Otago is experiencing drier than normal conditions for the time of year, fire conditions are easing.

"Vegetation is becoming damper with cooler temperatures, longer nights, and more dew in the mornings."

The change would enable farmers to use fire for land management purposes ahead of winter, he said.