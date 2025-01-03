Dunedin flight cancelled amid security concerns

Photo: Getty Images (file)

An Air New Zealand flight to Dunedin has been cancelled and passengers removed from the plane due to security concerns.

The airline's Chief Operational Integrity and Safety Officer, David Morgan, said flight NZ677 was due to depart Auckland Airport for Dunedin at 5.40pm.

However, the Airbus A320 returned to the gate due to "security reasons", he said.

"The passengers remain onboard. They will disembark onto a bus and be brought back to the terminal shortly."

A police spokesman said they were working with Auckland Airport personnel "in relation to an incident at the airport this evening".

"At this time there is not believed to be any risk to public safety."

Flight NZ677 to Dunedin and the returning flight NZ678 to Auckland have been cancelled, according to Dunedin Airport's website.