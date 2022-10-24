Dunedin hot - then it's not

If you are waiting for today to get warmer, forget about it.

Dunedin has already set its temperature high for the day - at 6am - when the mercury reached 18.1degC.

The temperature hovered around 18degC for most of the night, until 7am when a southerly change brought rain and sent the temperature plummeting to about 10degC, where it has stayed for the rest of the day.

MetService meteorologist John Law said the unusual phenomenon was caused by ‘‘the Foehn effect’’ - when a moist northwesterly wind dumps much of its moisture on the west side of the Southern Alps before drying and warming up as it heads towards the east coast.

He predicted there would be more warm nights like this to come over the next few months.

At 7am, the southerly change also affected inland parts of Otago and Southland, where it brought a light dusting of snow to the higher areas, he said.

‘‘It’s amazing to think it doesn’t require much to change the weather significantly, particularly this time of year when we can see a real change in the temperatures throughout the day.’’

Mr Law said the weather was expected to be calm and sunny around Otago and Southland again tomorrow, with some light frosts inland.

But he advised people to make the most of it - the rest of the week would be filled with showers and rain.

Snow for alpine passes

Forecasters have issued snow warnings for South Island mountain passes, with MetService saying snow could fall to between 700m and 800m on Lewis Pass (State Highway 7), Arthur’s Pass (SH73) and Porters Pass (SH73) in Canterbury.

Up to 4cm of snow was expected to accumulate overnight from about 11pm this evening.

A heavy rainfall warning is in place for Fiordland.

Yesterday, temperatures reached 21 degC for most of Otago and Southland, and were as high as 25 degC in parts of Central Otago,.

