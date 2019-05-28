Dunedin to lose its sparkle? LED contract awarded

Dunedin's ageing network of amber high-pressure sodium streetlights, viewed from Signal Hill, is about to be replaced by a new generation of whiter, shielded 3000-Kelvin LED lights. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Dunedin City Council has awarded a contract to replace the city's streetlights with LEDs at a cost of about $15 million.

Council Group Manager Transport Richard Saunders announced today it awarded the contract to Broadspectrum New Zealand and work would begin in the middle of this year.

"The seven-year contract covers design and installation of the new LED lights, installation of a Central Management System, and operation and maintenance of the network," Mr Saunders said

Current high-pressure sodium street lights in Dunedin were coming to the end of their lifespan and the installation of LEDs would significantly reduce energy use.

A central management system would ensure fit for purpose lighting was provided all around Dunedin.

Work to replace existing street lights and install the central management system was expected to take 18 to 24 months and would cost about $15 million.

Broadspectrum chief executive urban infrastructure Domenic De Fazio said: "The LEDs will be individually tailored to achieve world-class lighting and will allow DCC to adjust lighting levels street by street."

The announcement comes after a pair of residents told the Otago Daily Times LED lighting would result in the city losing its night-time vista of flickering amber streetlights.

The new LEDs would be whiter and brighter than the city's existing amber lights, but would be shielded to reduce light spill.

Mr Wall told the ODT the project would also rob thousands of hill suburb residents of "stunning" vistas of amber streetlights across the city.

The new LEDs being trialled in several South Dunedin streets meant those streets now resembled a "black hole" when viewed from surrounding hill areas, he said.