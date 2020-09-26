Dunedin police speak with Billy TK after mask incident

Advance NZ co-leader Billy Te Kahika Jr posted this photo on Facebook, with the mask not covering his nose.

Advance NZ co-leader Billy Te Kahika Jr was spoken to by police for incorrectly wearing a mask on a flight from Wellington to Dunedin.

Te Kahika took to social media to confirm he was reluctant to use a mask to cover his nose during the flight.

He claimed that covering the nose "feels wrong".

During the flight he was challenged by a stewardess who told him he needed to wear the mask correctly.

The stewardess asked him three times to wear the mask properly and he refused.

When the flight landed in Dunedin a policeman and an Air NZ manager were there to meet him.

Te Kahika Jr said he challenged the stewardess, police and the Air NZ manager about the legal basis for wearing a mask, saying it was not in Covid-19 legislation.

The Covid-19 legislation does not refer to masks, but the Civil Aviation Act requires passengers comply with orders from the pilot-in-command.