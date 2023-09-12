Dunedin principal died of heart attack - Coroner

Kristan Mouat. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

A respected and much-loved Dunedin principal died of a heart attack, a coroner has found.

Logan Park High School’s Kristan Mouat, 54, died at her home on June 10, sparking an outpouring of grief in the education community.

She was farewelled at a poignant memorial service at Knox Church, and was remembered as “a gentle soul” and inspirational leader.

Coroner Mary-Anne Borrowdale’s brief decision was released today, confirming Ms Mouat died of natural causes.

She had been suffering the symptoms of a head cold in the week leading up to her death “but had little time off work and was not continuing to complain of ill health”, the coroner noted.

Ms Mouat was not on regular medication and had no known health conditions.

There was a family history of cardiovascular disease and a post mortem revealed severe coronary arteriosclerosis, a condition which resulted in her coronary arteries being narrowed by up to 80%.

At the memorial in June, Ms Mouat’s co-principal Peter Hills paid tribute to the determined and open-minded woman.

‘‘Students adored her, they loved her and they still do. That is a unique quality to have as a teacher,” he said.

Ms Mouat’s sister Justine described her as a bright light that touched the hearts and minds of many.

‘‘She saw good in each and every one and believed in her students and would go on to do great things and that great things would come out of Dunedin.”