Dunedin pub blaze: Contractor cleaning fryers raised alarm

A contractor at Mitchells Tavern to clean the fryers raised the alarm after noticing smoke and flames before a fierce blaze tore through the popular Dunedin pub.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the contractor arrived at the tavern to clean the fryers early this morning.

The contractor turned the fryers on, went outside to get further gear from his van, and upon his return noticed smoke and flames.

He turned everything off, went back outside and called 111, Snr Sgt Bond said.

A fire investigator is on the scene after the Caversham pub suffered extensive damage when fire tore through the kitchen and roof early this morning.

Initial fears a person was trapped were allayed when the individual was located soon after 4am, the spokesman said.

Staff and patrons have been left "heartbroken" and "absolutely gutted".

Dunedin Central Fire Station senior station officer Ant O'Neill said crews arrived to a well established kitchen fire about 3.50am.

The first fire crews to arrive put on breathing apparatus and rushed inside to attack the fire, SSO O’Neill said.

However, minutes after entering the building, the ceiling tiles started to fall in and the roof collapsed, forcing the firefighters out of the building and refocusing the attack on the fire from outside.

An aerial appliance fights the blaze at Mitchells Tavern. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

At the height of the fire there were five trucks, including an aerial appliance, involved in the effort.

It took around 30 minutes for fire crews to get the fire under control and ‘‘mop up’’, ensuring the fire was out and checking for hotspots, began.

The cause was as yet unknown, but there was extensive damage to the roof, and smoke and water damage throughout the building.

‘‘There is a lot of damage,’’ SSO O’Neill said.

About 7.30am this morning, two firefighters were hosing down the building both inside and outside.

Tables and chairs were stacked inside and large sections of the roof were gone.

Scorch marks and smoke damage was evident around a window on the second floor at the rear of the building.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman Simon Lyford said after a 3.52am emergency call, crews from Lookout Point and St Kilda responded.

They could see flames and smoke on their way to the fire and immediately put out a second alarm, and appliances from Dunedin Central and Roslyn also began rolling.

About 4.05am there were possible reports someone was missing, but about 10 minutes later everyone was accounted for, Mr Lyford said.

The fire was about 20m by 20m when firefighters began attacking the fire externally, he said.

The fire was reported ‘‘knocked out’’ by 4.55am.

Crews would be on site throughout the morning, he said.

A post to the tavern’s Facebook page said staff was ‘‘absolutely gutted ’’ and the pub would be closed ‘‘for some time’’.

It prompted an outpouring from ‘‘heart-broken’’ and ‘‘gutted’’ patrons, who wished staff and the tavern’s management well.

Lance Patterson said he and his wife had their wedding reception there ‘‘and the place brings back so many fond memories’’.

Lisa Hall said the tavern had been ‘‘all our girls’ go-to place for dinner and a catch-up’’.

‘‘We all are thinking of you all there and sending much love and hugs your way.’’