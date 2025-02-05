Dunedin quality of life best in NZ: survey

Duinedin Mayor Jules Radich. Photo: ODT Files

Dunedin is the happiest city in New Zealand, a new survey says.

Residents reported the highest quality of life levels among eight New Zealand cities in the 2024 Quality of Life survey.

In Dunedin, 83% of those surveyed said their quality of life was either ‘‘extremely good’’, ‘‘very good’’ or ‘‘good’’.

Wellington (81%) and Christchurch (80%) residents rated their lives the next best.

Residents of Auckland (75%) and Porirua (75%) were the least enthused about their quality of life.

Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich said it was ‘‘no secret’’ that the city was a great place to ‘‘live, work, study and play’’.

‘‘We have a warm and welcoming community, with world-class scenery and wildlife right on our doorstep.

‘‘We’re proud of our innovative business sector, outstanding education providers and rich arts, culture and heritage.

‘‘It makes sense that so many Dunedin residents rate their quality of life highly and consider our city a great place to live.’’

A statement from the Dunedin City Council said since 2020 the survey’s results showed a consistent decline in reported quality of life across the eight cities featured.

However, more Dunedin respondents experienced an increase in their quality of life (27%) than a decline (24%).

Physical, mental and spiritual health (72%, 70% and 71% respectively) also received positive ratings, while 83% of respondents said they were satisfied with the health of their relationships.

Confidence in local government decision-making improved among Dunedin residents (32%, up from 25% in 2022), as did the belief that the public had an influence on council decision-making (39%, up from 28% in 2022), the statement said.

The survey showed ‘‘health and wellbeing’’, ‘‘lifestyle’’ and ‘‘financial wellbeing’’ were the top three reasons Dunedin respondents gave for a positive change in the quality of life in the city.

Dunedin was one of eight city council areas in the survey, alongside Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, Hutt City, Porirua, Wellington and Christchurch.

The Waikato Regional Council also participated this year.

The Quality of Life survey was first conducted in 2003.

It was repeated in 2004, and has been conducted every two years since, they said.

The number of participating councils has varied each time, they said. — APL