Dunedin residents invited to sign condolence books for Queen

Condolence books for Queen Elizabeth II have been set up at the Civic Centre and Dunedin Public Library for the public to sign.

Aaron Hawkins. Photo: Supplied

Dunedin Mayor Aaron Hawkins expressed his sadness on behalf of the city over the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

"On behalf the residents of Ōtepoti and the Dunedin City Council, we offer our deepest sympathies and thoughts to Her Majesty’s family, who will be in mourning, and to her loyal subjects across the Commonwealth," Mr Hawkins said.

"Her Majesty’s passing is incredibly sad and surreal news to wake up to this morning.

"Of all the things that have changed so drastically over the last 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II had a presence you felt would always just be there.

"She was the only Head of State many of us have ever known."

Flags across Dunedin are flying at half-mast to mark the Queen's death this morning.

Flags are flying at half mast across Dunedin today. Photo: Supplied

The council will have condolence books available for the public to sign at the Civic Centre and Dunedin Public Library.

Further information about mourning observances will be available on the Governor-General’s website - www.gg.govt.nz.

"The DCC will take its lead from the Governor-General on other appropriate ways for the community to observe and mourn Queen Elizabeth II’s passing and acknowledge the accession of the new King," Mr Hawkins said.