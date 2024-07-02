Dunedin roads closed, Lindis Pass reopens

A couple of roads are closed in Dunedin as a result of heavy rain yesterday, and a major southern highway has reopened after an overnight closure owing to snow.

The Dunedin City Council advises that flooding has closed Ashmore St in Halfway Bush between Balmain and Mooltan Sts, while Upper Junction Rd is closed at Mt Cargill and Blanket Bay Rds because of fallen trees.

Inland, the Lindis Pass (State Highway 8) was closed overnight after a heavy dump of snow but NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi advised at 8am that it had reopened. All other southern highways are open but snow is present on some stretches and motorists are urged to take care.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council says the Crown Range Road has been cleared of light snow and gritted, and trucks will continue to patrol and address hazards. The council advises motorists using the alpine passes to carry chains.

That Danseys Pass Road is restricted to 4WD vehicles because of snow.

The wild weather is moving north today, prompting warnings of snow on the North Island's Desert Road and forcing the cancellation of all Cook Strait Interislander services until Thursday.

Conditions are expected to ease in the South, but a run of cold days is forecast for the rest of the week.