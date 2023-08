A 12-year-old girl suffered moderate injuries when she was hit by a car in Dunedin, police said.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police were called to assist Hato Hone St John on Nolan St yesterday morning.

Ambulance attended the scene and transported the girl to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition, Sgt Lee said.

