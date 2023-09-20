Dunedin skateboarder injured in collision with car

Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

A 49-year-old skateboarder was taken to hospital after a collision with a car near the corner of London and Scotland Sts this morning.

The incident happened about 7.45am and the male skateboarder was taken to Dunedin Hospital by Hato Hone St John Ambulance.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said the skateboarder had failed to give way at the intersection of Herriot Row, and went into the path of a vehicle going up the hill on London street

He was transported to Dunedin Hospital with minor injuries