Dunedin soft plastic recycling scheme suspended

Logistics issues have hit the pause button on a scheme that recycled about two million pieces of soft plastic from Dunedin in nine months.

Packaging foundation chief executive Rob Langford said the soft plastic recycling scheme had temporarily suspended collections in Dunedin and Mosgiel to allow alternative logistics solutions to be found.

"Unfortunately, we no longer have access to a baler and logistics support in Dunedin, and this means we are not able to compact the collected bags for safe and efficient onward transport," Mr Langford said.

They had been unable to find a replacement for the baler.

The soft plastic recycling scheme ran from 2015 to 2019, when it was paused due to a lack of capacity in processing and a lack of demand for the re-processed products.

Dunedin collections restarted in March 2022, with local businesses collaborating to collect soft plastic, bale it and transport it to Auckland to be processed by Future Post into stakes for farms, vineyards and gardens.

Suspending the service would allow time to find alternative arrangements and would prevent a build-up of soft plastics as they could not be transported, Mr Langford said.

Since March, 12 tonnes of soft plastic from Dunedin had been recycled, which was equivalent to around 2 million bags or wrappers, he said.

Mr Langford was grateful to everyone in Dunedin and Mosgiel who had supported the soft plastic recycling scheme and he hoped to have it back up and running as soon as possible.

"If any local businesses can help, we encourage them to get in contact," Mr Langford said.

The forum was also working on plans to expand soft plastic recycling around the South Island next year.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz