Dunedin woman denies manslaughter over child's death

A Dunedin woman has denied a charge of manslaughter in relation to a six-year-old.

The woman appeared alongside another defendant in the High Court at Wellington this morning.

They both pleaded not guilty to a charge of manslaughter.

Justice Dale La Hood granted the pair’s request for continued interim name suppression but indicated it would have to be argued at a later date.

Court documents allege the Dunedin woman "neglected her legal duty to provide necessaries" for a six-year-old child, causing their death.

The alleged incident occurred on August 30, 2023 in Wellington.

Last month she appeared in the Dunedin District Court and was remanded on bail with one condition, that she live at a Dunedin address.

A jury trial for both defendants was expected to be held in the High Court at Wellington in February.

