Off-duty nurses provide first aid to crash victims

The woman, who works in a nearby shop, did not see the crash, which happened in Taieri Rd about 7.50am yesterday.
However, she arrived on the scene before emergency services, as did a couple of off-duty nurses who provided first aid to the two seriously injured occupants of the car.
The woman got them a box of gloves, as they were dealing with lots of blood.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said crews from Willowbank and Roslyn stations were called to the crash where they helped cut the occupants free.
A St John spokeswoman said two patients were taken to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition.
An Aurora spokeswoman said there was no damage to the pole or outages caused by the crash.