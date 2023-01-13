Friday, 13 January 2023

Off-duty nurses provide first aid to crash victims

    By Oscar Francis
    Firefighters lift the roof off a car which crashed in Taieri Rd yesterday. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY
    Off-duty nurses provided first aid after a car crashed into a power pole in Dunedin yesterday, leaving two people seriously injured, a witness said.

    The woman, who works in a nearby shop, did not see the crash, which happened in Taieri Rd about 7.50am yesterday.

    However, she arrived on the scene before emergency services, as did a couple of off-duty nurses who provided first aid to the two seriously injured occupants of the car.

    The woman got them a box of gloves, as they were dealing with lots of blood.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said crews from Willowbank and Roslyn stations were called to the crash where they helped cut the occupants free.

    A St John spokeswoman said two patients were taken to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition.

    An Aurora spokeswoman said there was no damage to the pole or outages caused by the crash.

    oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

     

