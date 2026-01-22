Pole-swinging perpetrator pepper-sprayed in bedroom fracas

Photo: ODT Files

A Dunedin man barricaded himself in a bedroom and swung a metal pole at police attempting to arrest him over an alleged crime spree.

The 49-year-old man had allegedly committed a string of dishonesty crimes in Dunedin in the past weeks, Sergeant Simon Reay said.

At 1pm yesterday, officers arrived at the Forbury Rd address where the man was staying.

After a search turned up drugs the man ran off and barricaded himself in a bedroom at the back of the property.

When police got into the room the man began to violently swing a metal pole but none of his attempts at whacking the officers managed to land, Sgt Reay said.

Pepper spray was used on the man, and he was arrested.

He was held in police custody and was charged with six charges of dishonesty, resisting arrest, assaulting police and breaching bail conditions.

He would appear in Dunedin District Court today.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz