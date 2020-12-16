Early release for man who scarred three in bar attack

A former Otago student who left three people scarred in a bloody bar attack will be released from prison just in time for Christmas.

Sammy Ayoun Soud's sentence of two years one month's imprisonment will expire in January 2022 but the Parole Board last week determined he could be safely released with more than a year of the term remaining.

The 23-year-old pleaded guilty to charges of wounding with intent to injure and wounding with reckless disregard following an incident in Dunedin on August 2, 2018.

Ayoun Soud was among 250 students attending a gig at Fifty Gorillas, a bar formerly in Princes St, when he became involved in an altercation with another partygoer.

The first victim approached Ayoun Soud and asked if he was ‘‘all good’’ once things seemed to have calmed.

The defendant, though, raised his glass and smashed it into the left side of the man’s face.

Shards of glass that remained in the defendant's hand he flung at the victim’s friends who were standing nearby.

Two men and a woman were left with permanent scarring as a result of Ayou Soud’s outburst, the court heard at sentencing.

Parole was declined in September because the prisoner had not completed the Drug Treatment Programme.

Ayoun Soud, however, finished the course earlier this month and a report said he had gone "from strength to strength" through the counselling.

"He has now moved into self-care and is working in the kitchen," panel convener Neville Trendle said.

"There are no concerns with his conduct or compliance."

The location of Ayoun Soud's release and with whom he would be living were redacted in documents released to the Otago Daily Times.

Those who would support him, though, would provide a "strong no-alcohol pro-social force", said Mr Trendle.

Ayoun Soud had work lined up with a marine detailing company and planned to complete his degree next year.

"The Board accepts the submission that he is at low risk of re-offending and most unlikely to repeat the offending that brought him to prison," Mr Trendle said.

Parole conditions included:

- Not to contact any victim

- To live at an address approved by Probation

- Not to possess alcohol or non-prescription drugs

- To attend any counselling prescribed by Probation

- To abide by a 10pm-6am curfew for the first two months on parole