East Taieri highway delays on way in new year

Roadworks on Main South Rd (State Highway1) at the East Taieri Dairy earlier this year. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Drivers are in for another dose of pain on the stretch of highway south of Mosgiel with temporary road closures set to cause 20-minute delays early next year.

Aurora Energy has warned of traffic disruption as it upgrades the electricity network along State Highway 1 at East Taieri between late January and the end of February.

The work will take place a year after Waka Kotahi/NZ Transport Agency highway maintenance work closed a similar section of road, leading to disgruntlement among motorists and in the community.

The energy company says delays can be expected between 9am and 5.30pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays as it replaces poles and power lines.

There would be more vehicles in the area and traffic management in place.

"We ask that everyone please factor in additional travel time as road closures will be in effect for 20-minute intervals, to allow for the various traffic management sites," an Aurora spokeswoman said.