Elderly driver didn't check lanes before crash - police

A 95-year-old driver collided with two cars after not checking if the lanes were clear on a busy, central Dunedin street.
Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police responded to Police St, at 12.40pm yesterday.
The crash happened when a 95-year-old male driver was crossing Cumberland St from the off-ramp on Jetty Bridge towards Police St and did not check if the lanes were clear.
He crossed in front of a 49-year-old female driver who attempted to avoid the crash but collided with him, Snr Sgt Bond said.
The man continued on, colliding with another vehicle parked on Police St.
A Hato Hone St John spokesman said they responded with an ambulance and one patient was assessed and treated at the scene.