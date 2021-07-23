One dead, one seriously injured in Mosgiel crash

Police have confirmed one person is dead following a crash in Mosgiel earlier today.

Police said they were called to the scene of a two-car collision about 3.15pm at the intersection of School Rd South and Gordon Rd.

One person died at the scene, police said.

Police confirmed one other person sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman said one patient was trapped in their vehicle.

Emergency services were called to extricate the person.

Fire appliances from Lookout Point and Mosgiel were in attendance.

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Mosgiel this afternoon. Photo: Christine O'Connor

The intersection of School Road South and Gordon Road remains closed.

Diversions are in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area if

possible.

The Serious Crash Unit will be examining the scene.