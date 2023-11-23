'Enraged' motorist rear-ends slow driver

An "enraged" driver who rear-ended a dawdling motorist has been spoken to by police.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police responded to a car crash on the Caversham bypass at 7.30am yesterday.

A 33-year-old man was driving behind another vehicle and had "become enraged about the other driver’s low speed", Snr Sgt Bond said.

The man drove into the back of the car in front before driving away.

Police located the man at his workplace and spoke to him about the incident.

An investigation was still ongoing and police were still to speak with the driver of the other vehicle, Snr Sgt Bond said.

