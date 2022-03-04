Friday, 4 March 2022

10.30 am

'Extremely dangerous' student behaviour

    By John Lewis
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Police were called to deal with another large party in Castle St on Thursday. Photo: Google Maps
    Police were called to deal with another large party in Castle St on Thursday. Photo: Google Maps
    Large student gatherings and other ‘‘extremely dangerous’’ behaviour last night has left Dunedin police concerned and disappointed.


    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said officers were called to Clyde St in North Dunedin about 10pm, where 100 to 150 students had gathered and were creating disorder.

    ‘‘Police attended and dispersed the crowd, who then moved around the corner to another location.’’

    He said officers managed to disperse the second congregation without any issues.

    Later, at 11.25pm, police were called to another large student party in Castle St, where a 19-year-old female was hit on the head with a bottle, causing a cut to her head.

    Snr Sgt Bond said the bottle was thrown into a crowd but no suspects were identified.

    Police transported her to the Dunedin Hospital Emergency Department for treatment.

    ‘‘It’s disappointing that large gatherings are still taking place, and throwing bottles into a crowd is extremely dangerous,’’ he said.

    john.lewis@odt.co.nz

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter