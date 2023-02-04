Fan sales up, roads degrading in heat

Fans flew off the shelves and ice cream sales ramped up in Dunedin stores yesterday as the mercury bubbled over 30degC in the city for the first time this summer.

An unofficial temperature gauge at Otago Museum showed 32.3degC at noon, but MetService meteorologist Andrew James said Dunedin’s official high for the day was 30.4degC at 11.30am yesterday.

At the same time, Waitati reached 30.9degC and Mosgiel finally caught up at 1pm when it posted its high of 30.8degC.

Oamaru reached 32.1degC, which was the region’s highest temperature for the day, he said.

A Briscoes Dunedin spokesman said fans had been "flying off the shelves" over the past few days, and a Warehouse spokesman said the store had sold out of them by 11am yesterday.

Rob Roy Dairy owner Liz Watson said those spending more time outside were turning to ice creams, cold drinks and slushies to keep cool.

Melting tar on State Highway 1, north of Dunedin, has prompted Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency to start gritting the road. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Sales had more than doubled over the past few days as the city continued to swelter in high temperatures, she said.

"I’ve got a sore shoulder from making so many ice creams.

"We’re selling lots of them — and cold drinks."

Construction workers working on the street outside the store were also coming in frequently for "coolant", she said.

"It’s pretty hot out there and people need to hydrate."

The ongoing hot weather also prompted Waka Kotahi to start gritting State Highway1 between Dunedin and Waikouaiti, SH87 (Outram to Middlemarch) and SH85 (Palmerston to Kyeburn) yesterday, because the road surface was beginning to degrade.

Briscoes supervisor Shayde Parker checks on the Dunedin store’s supply of fans as temperatures exceeded 30degC yesterday. PHOTO: CHRISTINE O'CONNOR

A warning on social media said, "In conjunction with holiday traffic, this is causing increased wear and tear to the road surface.

"Grit is being used in some areas to protect the road. Road users are advised to allow extra time, expect loose chip and take care," Waka Kotahi said.

The gritting was expected to continue until next Tuesday.

MetService has forecast a high of 32degC for Mosgiel today and 30degC tomorrow.

In Dunedin, it is expected to reach 27degC today and 28degC tomorrow, but a change to more southwesterly winds in the area is expected to drop temperatures down to the low 20s at the start of next week.

