Fans flock to festival before Ferns face Swiss

The Topp Twins perform at the Fifa Fan Festival in Dunedin. Photos: Gregor Richardson

Dunedin Football Ferns fans are getting ready for tonight's match against Switzerland in a variety of ways, some forsaking a sunny day to enjoy tournament entertainment indoors.

Dunedin Football Ferns fans in the Dunedin Town Hall.

The Fifa Fan Festival events are being held in the Dunedin Town Hall and Glenroy Auditorium, and today featured, among others, a performance by the Topp Twins.

The Korea v Morocco match, kicking off at 4.30, is screening on a big screen there, before the main event, also being screened for those who missed out on tickets, kicks off at 7pm.