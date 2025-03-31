Father, son charged over Calton Hill attack: police

A father and son have been charged following an attack on a man at his Dunedin home, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers were called to Waimea Ave in Calton Hill yesterday after a resident was assaulted in his house.

At midday, a 58-year-old man and his 21-year-old son entered the victim's home due to a dispute involving another family member.

It's alleged the father punched the victim, then the son also hit him.

The son then ‘‘threatened to come back and burn the house down’’, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The victim is not thought to have serious injuries.

Police were called and the pair arrested.

The father was charged with burglary and assault, while the son was charged with threats to kill and assault.

They would appear in the Dunedin District Court at a later date.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz