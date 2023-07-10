Festive aura at contest

The Hutt City Brass plays Dances and Alleluias during the B Grade own choice selection competition of the New Zealand Brass Band Championships at the Dunedin Town Hall on Saturday. PHOTOS: GERARD O'BRIEN

Wellington Brass edged out North Shore Brass in the top grade at the New Zealand Brass Band Championships in Dunedin at the weekend, but the city itself might have been the big winner.

The national championships, touted this year as the Dunedin Festival of Brass, brought hundreds of musicians from 29 bands from across the country to the city from July 5 to July 8.

Hosting committee chairman Ben Rickerby said the final competition, the A Grade own choice selection, in the Dunedin Town Hall on Saturday, had been tight and little separated the best brass bands.

"It was a bit of a tight race at the end at the top of the A Grades," Mr Rickerby said.

"Wellington took it out ... for their fifth win in a row.

"North Shore gave them a good run for their money."

Addington Brass plays 'Cap Hoorn'.

However, the musicians at all levels thoroughly enjoyed their time in Dunedin.

Photos of people out and about flooded social media.

Friendships within the brass band community stretched back years and the championships truly had a festival atmosphere.

"Oh, it always does.

"The bands get together, you see mates you haven’t seen maybe since last time ... lots of people running into everyone."

The hosting committee, which had been planning the festival for several years, assisted with the atmosphere by using venues that were all centrally located.

The Tauranga City Brass plays 'A London Overture'.

Performances this year took place in four halls in the Dunedin Centre and a fifth hall nearby at St Paul’s Cathedral.

In past championships, events had been spread out across the host cities.

"It was kind of nice having that wee village, shall we say, over the four days," Mr Rickerby said.

The festival wrapped up yesterday with a composers’ workshop, which was hosted by the chief adjudicator, Tom Davoren.

Dunedin previously hosted the championships in 2006 and 2011.

Next year’s national championships were scheduled for Auckland, Mr Rickerby said.

