Final choice for dog's name popped up

Olive German-Ross (13) and Oscar Ross (8) pose with family dog Soda. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Soda the dog's effervescent name sheds a little light on the sometimes difficult task of naming a family pet.

The unusual aspect of Soda's name is not the end product but the circuitous route taken to find it.

Soda's family includes Olive German-Ross (13) Oscar Ross (8), Glen Ross and Shelley Darren.

Mr Ross said he suggested Sodapop as a name, referencing Sodapop Curtis (played by Rob Lowe) in 1983 American coming-of-age movie The Outsiders.

But Ms Darren says she came up with the name Soda after she followed a dog on Instagram with the same name.

However the name was introduced, it ended up being discussed in the garden of the Northeast Valley family's home, and was accepted as the best name for the French bulldog and was adopted in December.

''Both kids liked it,'' Ms Darren said. ''Not an easy feat''.



