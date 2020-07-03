Friday, 3 July 2020

Finders keepers? Big wad of cash found in South D

    A large wad of cash found in a South Dunedin public car park is yet to be claimed and will be handed back to its finder if no-one comes forward soon.

    Police put out an appeal on Facebook to find the owner of a "substantial amount of cash" found in March.

     

    The cash, which was in both New Zealand and foreign notes, was located in a folded piece of paper.

    ''No reports of lost cash have been received, so we are now looking to return to the finder.

    ''If this was you or someone you know that dropped your legitimately obtained bundle please email: CDH238@police.govt.nz with details of your claim.''

    Otherwise, the money will be handed back to the finder on July 17. 

     

