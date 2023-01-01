Fire burns all night at Aramoana

A helicopter was called in to help fight the fire this morning. Photo: Adrian Hall

A fire which began shortly after midnight blazed all night at Aramoana until it was extinguished this morning.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesperson said five crews attended the cliff-face fire, which was reported at 12.06am.

Because the location was difficult to reach and accessible only on foot, the responders requested a helicopter at 2.45am to fight the fire.

The helicopter had to wait until first light, responding at 5.30am. The blaze was out by 8am.

The spokesperson was unaware of the cause of the blaze and said Fenz was not investigating.

Local resident Adrian Hall said the fire might have been caused by an "extravagant firework party" in Paloona St.

He said the helicopter made about 20 water drops over the fire this morning, and the noise bouncing off the cliff had been disturbing for residents and upsetting for pets and wildlife.